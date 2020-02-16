Summer Walker Body Mp3 Download Lyrics

Summer Walker Body Mp3 Download Lyrics

Walker released an alternative version of her Valentine’s Day song “Body” which features a live backing band instead of the original production.

She gifted us with a Valentine’s Day treat, only releasing a live band version of her song, “Head” from her 2019 debut album, Over It, on Amazon Music alone.

On this stripped-down version of the sensual track, London is replaced with a backing band on Da Track’s bumping production, completely altering the execution and making “Body” more closely resembling old school R&B than original. The “acoustic” number forms part of Amazon’s global playlist for R&B Rotation.

Summer has been publicly expressing her frustration with making music lately, most recently declared on her Instagram story that, after 2020, she is “deadass never making another song” again.

The responses to this rash announcement were varied—while fans of Summer begged her to reconsider, others rolled their eyes, as they felt that threatening to completely retire from music after this year is over just comes off as attention-seeking.

While nothing has changed lyrically on this new version of “Body,” here are some quotables just to refresh your memory.

Quotable Lyrics

I been all in my phone, I got options

And I don’t wanna tell you to drop it

But I don’t wanna play unfair, yeah, yeah

Something that makes me look at you too often

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...