Summer Walker – I m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby Mp3 Download Lyrics

With tonight’s release of the Birds Of Prey soundtrack, we’ll finally get the chance to unpack it for what it is: a celebration of some of the best female artists out right now.

The Harley Quinn film is expected to carry some great musical choices throughout, with contributions from Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Saweetie, Halsey and more.

Summer Walker has been called a noted artist on the upcoming soundtrack and, now, we’re getting to hear her version of a Barry White classic for the first time.

Available in select international markets, Summer Walker’s version of “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby” is officially here and it’s just as soothing as you would expect.

This release follows up a tremendous breakout campaign for the R&B star, who has told fans that she will be slowing her output this year. While we may not be expecting much from Walker in the coming months, this new track is enough to hold us over for a minute as she plans out her next steps.

Whenever you’re ready to drop some original tunes, we got you, Summer. What do you think of “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby?”

Quotable Lyrics:

Deeper and deeper

In love with you, I’m falling

Sweeter and sweeter

Your tender words of love keep calling

Eager and eager, yeah

To feel your lips upon my face

Please him and please him

Any time or any place

