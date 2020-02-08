Swae Lee Back 2 Back Maybach Mp3 Download Lyrics

Swae Lee Back 2 Back Maybach Mp3 Download Lyrics

For the past few months, Swae Lee has been teasing the release of his second solo album but we have yet to get a concrete release date.

Maybe it’s coming before the summer but we do know he’s got hits in the cut. Last summer he released “Won’t Be Early” and “Sextasy.” Although not an official release, this evening Swae dropped a surprise drop titled, “Back 2 Back Maybach.”

Swae’s signature melody-driven rap style with luxurious quotables that’ll over luscious 808-driven production.

This song isn’t the same song that he announced would drop on Valentine’s Day next week. He previewed the song at a recent concert, revealing it was the next single of his project.

It appears that the album itself is nearing completion so hopefully, we see it soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Using the cash as an offerin’

Smokin’ & drinkin’ on contraband

I’m with the gang and we walkin’ in

Twenty bad bitches that’s welcomed in

