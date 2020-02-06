The Cool Kids Ft Louis The Child Bag It Up Mp3 Download Lyrics

An admirable playfulness has always been present in the music of The Cool Kids. We brought a new sound into the underground rap scene of the late aughts.

The drum patterns and synth textures were chosen by the Chicago duo laced their songs with a jubilant bounce. They’re still continuously supplying us with bops over ten years deep into their career that separate them from everyone else in the game.

Another Chicago duo, Louis The Child, handles the production on The Cool Kids’ new song, “Bag It Up”. With a groove reminiscent of 80’s techno, the track will have you juking through your hump day.

The Cool Kids appear to have caught the collaborative bug as of late. Back in July, they released Layups, a joint EP with The Alchemist. Later in the year, they teamed up with Kenny Beats for “Dipped”.

Most recently, Sir Michael Rocks split off from The Cool Kids for a moment to drop his own album, Broken Window Of Opportunity.

Quotable Lyrics

If you ain’t got no money take your broke ass home

If you ain’t got no credit, they won’t give yo’ ass no loans

If ain’t in your pocket, leave them tight ass pants alone

If that bee ain’t got no honey, yo’ ass still could get stung

