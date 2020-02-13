The Cool Kids Ft Louis The Child Super Smash Bros Mp3 Download Lyrics

Chicago’s hip hop group, The Cool Kids, dropped off a new track last week with Chicago DJ duo Louis The Son. “Bag It Up” is now being followed up by another collaboration, “Super Smash Bros.”

While the presentation last week had a dance-friendly bounce to it, this week’s are more bar-oriented.

Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish both lament the omnipresence of unimpressive rapers over an instrumental chugging and hiccuping. SMR wonders “Who’s real? Who’s fake? Who’s crooks?” Then he goes deeper into the details of where the new school slackers.

“It was funny for a second now y’all take yourselves serious / Same ass mixtapes with all them fucking features in them / With them weak ass beats a n**** made from a preset.”

His partner Chuck echoes the same complaints: “You n****s rapping out of pocket and that shit sound lost / Now you singing on it and that sound worse!”

Considering how prolific they have been recently and how hard they have been spitting, the sound-bite of Hot 97’s Ebro shouting that “The Cool Kids is back!” makes “Super Smash Bros” even more exhilarating.

Quotable Lyrics

On the track running laps in my necklace

I’m throwing bows like a slab down in Texas

I’m really throwing bows with my hands if you offended

And if you heard me say I beat your ass you know I meant it

– Chuck Inglish

