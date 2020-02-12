The Jacka Ft Freddie Gibbs Cant Go Home Mp3 Download Lyrics

The Jacka’s legacy lives on five years after he dies. The native of the Bay Area was shot dead in 2015 but his friends, family, and colleagues are still keeping his name in the rap game even when he is no longer with us.

His estate recently announced its new album, Murder Weapon, scheduled to be released on Feb. 28th.

His team had released “Can’t Go Back” featuring Freddie Gibbs to lead off the campaign.

The two rappers unleash pain from their experiences on the streets via a smooth, clean, soulful sound. Once again, Gibbs is flexing his vocal range a little more than he has ever had in the past.

Even though he’s done this on his earlier projects, he’s pouring a lot more into it. Often, it works for the album.

Gibbs contrasts his otherwise rough vocal performance while meshing the melodies with the smoothness of the hook.

Quotable Lyrics

Since I touched the game, that shit ain’t been the same

They tryna freeze me out but they can’t kill the Kane

Make a million every time I drop so fuck the fame

I can put some young’ns on your bumper for a piece of change

