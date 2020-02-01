The Kid LAROI Ft Lil Tecca Diva Mp3 Download Lyrics

One of the break-out stars of last year was Lil Tecca, who came up from nowhere to surprise fans with his hit “Ran$om.” For a minute, the single had an influence on the Billboard Hot 100 and now he’s chasing his next commercial success.

The 17-year-old New York rapper has already proven himself in craftsmanship of catchy melodies and hooks but, as a feature artist, he has little experience.

That all changes today through his appearance on The Kid LAROI.’s brand new single “Diva.”

On this new single, we see some of the biggest teenage rap forces teaming up to hopefully earn a high-charting hit. The Kid LAROI. is more low-key than Tecca in the States but, in his native Australia, the 16-year-old is getting a ton of buzz. Expect a huge year from the Columbia Records signee in the new year, with “Diva” being the jumpstart he may need to find his way onto your playlist.

What do you think of this link-up between Lil Tecca and The Kid LAROI.?

Quotable Lyrics

“Band man, band man,” yeah, that’s what they call me

23 should be all on my back the way I be ballin’

All these signs of me everywhere, lil’ n***a, I ain’t want it

Lowkey, yeah, I want it

Your bitch, yeah, she want it

