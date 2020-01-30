Tinashe Hopscotch KOBE LA Version Mp3 Download Lyrics

Tinashe Hopscotch KOBE LA Version Mp3 Download Lyrics

People worldwide, from all walks of life, are grieving Kobe Bryant’s death.

Through their art, members of the music industry process this loss. Fabolous had his 2016 “Black Mamba Freestyle” rehashed. Bad Bunny has made a new album on Kobe, called “6 Rings.” This week, Sada Baby revealed he is sharing a series of loosies in memory of Kobe and his girlfriend, Gianna.

Tinashe has decided to do her own tribute to the basketball legend, but she didn’t have to write a new song to do so.

The original version of “Hopscotch”, which appeared on her latest album, Songs For You, featured a shoutout to Kobe. Tinashe unearthed the file in which the lyric “L.A. like I’m Bronny” (referencing Lebron James’ son) is swapped out for “L.A. like I’m Kobe.”

“Hopscotch” was already a bop, but now you can shout “Kobe” in the same dragged-out way Tinashe does, as if you just sunk a crumbled paper into a trash can. A great way to celebrate his legacy.

Quotable Lyrics

Hey, when I’m lonely, I hit my main bitch

Two shots, better pour it, we really off the shits

L.A. like I’m KOBE, been ballin’ kinda nice

Loose chains, that’s a throwaway

That’s really real rich

