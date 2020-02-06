Tory Lanez Broke In A Minute Mp3 Download Lyrics

Tory Lanez appears to be planning for another release following the recent launch of the critically acclaimed Chixtape 5.

While it’s unclear whether he has a full album in the works, in as many weeks the Canadian rapper has been coming through with another new single. This time he comes through with “Broke In A Minute,” which is available in select international markets as of this moment.

Once again Tory is feeling himself, taking to some wavy video-game music for a major flexing session. Any romantic inclination he might have had on Chixtape 5 has been replaced with maddening hedonism.

At this point, Tory is swiping right nonstop with a bottle in hand. “When I was broke, man, she fronted, then I got rich and I hit it,” he raps, a lesson of cause and effect if there ever were one.

In essence, “Broke In A Minute” feels like a street single, hard-hitting and celebratory. A good sign for those eagerly anticipating Tory to get back on his BS.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, bitch do scams on bd

Bands in my hand look pretty

Hit another band on the Gram, I’m litty

When I was broke, man, she fronted

Then I got rich and I hit it

Homie, I don’t dance, I jiggy

