Tory Lanez Ft Fivio Foreign K Lo K Mp3 Download Lyrics

Last night, Toronto rapper Tory Lanez revealed that he would impact the world with some new music, calling for some drill vibes on the boisterous “K Lo K” to buzzing star Fivio Foreign. Last year, Lanez had some decent production, including his much awaited Chixtape 5.

The Canadian star takes no breaks, always entertaining offers for features while crafting his next masterpiece.

Striking tonight, Lanez will officially be dropping his first single of the new year, coming through with “K Lo K,” which is currently only available in select international markets.

Lanez and Fivio Foreign have collaborated in the past, uniting for the “Big Drip” remix. “K Lo K” is being marketed as a single from Tory Lanez featuring the Brooklyn standout, perhaps easing us into a project rollout for the Torontonian.

Listen to a preview of the track, or stream it below.

Let us know if you’re vibing with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big drip, drippin’

Fast car, dippin’

Skrrting, driftin’

I had to push you to the limit

She been on me for a minute

When I’m in it, I’m in it to win it

Fivy givin’ lessons, listen

