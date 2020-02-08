TRU Ft 2 Chainz Skooly Quavo Reliable Mp3 Download Lyrics

Today marks the arrival of No Face No Case from 2 Chainz and the T.R.U. squad, bringing Skooly, Worl, Hott Locked N, and Sleepy Rose into the fold in a significant way.

While the fifteen track album serves mostly as a showcase for his roster, the presence of 2 Chainz can be felt throughout, especially on the “Reliable” Quavo assisted banger. Although not entirely innovative, the track serves its purpose in injecting some momentum into the album’s latter half. It’s only a matter of expectation.

Skooly sets it off, handling both the chorus and the opening verse. “These n***s lyin’, I’m tired of it, ’bout to expose they diary,” he raps. “Most of my n****s is violent, these the n****s I’ll slide for.” Quavo is up next, opting to use what’s quickly becoming his signature flow; we can only hope he’s saving something up his sleeve for Culture 3.

As always, 2 Chainz comes through with a highlight verse, his lively presence and penchant for imagery ensuring “Reliable” goes out with a bang.

Check it out for yourself, and sound off below — are you vibing with No Face No Case?

Quotable Lyrics

All of my bitches my side ho, I sneak em’ in through the side do’

I am allergic to 5-0, married the game no bridal

I draw down on my rival

You in my lane so drive slow

