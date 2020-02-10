TRU Ft 2 Chainz Worl Brick On My Face Mp3 Download Lyrics

In a recent interview on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, 2 Chainz announced his plans to leave Def Jam to follow an independent path after his next album.

“I’m just going to another stage— another part of my life— where it’s all about owning something,” he said. “And that’s all that it is. And who knows?

I might stick around. It just depends on how the negotiations go. But for now, I’m looking forward to possibly being independent by the end of the year and rocking out with my guys.”

On Friday, he took a major step towards realizing this vision. Tity Boi showed that he can take charge and lead a battalion to victory with his T.R.U. label’s compilation project, NO FACE CASE. Based on the fifteen tracks on there, T.R.U. University seems like a good time.

2 Chainz has gathered a collective of artist who excel at making exhilarating trap music. While Worl is the only rapper other than 2 Chainz that appears on “Brick On My Face”, it captures the energy of the project well.

Quotable Lyrics

Still got a stick in the couch

I got ’em listening now

Still got codeine in my body

And I’m still pissin’ it out

Watch how I pitch from the mound

I throw a change-up

– 2 Chainz

