Wiz Khalifa Its Only Weed Bro EP Album Zip Download Mixtape

He wanted to help fans kick off the right way into a new week, so Wiz Khalifa released a new, seven-song EP.

On Twitter, the rapper wrote that he was planning to release It’s Only Weed Bro on his SoundCloud, but instead posted a WeTransfer download link. It is free for everyone who is searching for some new Wiz tracks, so you can find that out here.

It’s Only Marijuana Bro has a range of recognizable beats with samples ranging from hip hop classics to classic oldies hits.

Wiz spits rhymes to groove once more and while the project isn’t long, it’s a good time. The rapper doesn’t venture too far from his familiar cadence and delivery

Download It’s Only Weed Bro here and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Ain’t Sh*t Changed

2. Vanity Fair

3. Use Your Manners

4. Big Shadow

5. Mark’s Basement

6. Smokin Section

7. Easy Access

