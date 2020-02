Yemi Alade ft Angelique Kidjo Shekere Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Signed by Effyzie Music, African female superstar Yemi Alade joins forces with the African legend and Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo to present “Shekere”‘s official music video.

Yemi Alade lifts the track “Shekere” from the album “Woman Of Steel.”

And Ovie Etseyatse directed the cheeky visuals.

