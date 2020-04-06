YoungBoy Never Broke Again AI Nash Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Music Artist Youngboy Never Broke Again unleashes his latest single, “AI Nash.”

The past twenty-four hours have been filled with nothing but drama for NBA Youngboy. The rapper was caught in the middle of an altercation between the mother of his child and his girlfriend/fiancee, Yaya Mayweather.

However, even then, the rapper still finds ways to keep his fans satisfied, especially in the middle of the current social drought we’re all in. Teaming up with Cole Bennett, the rapper released the visuals for his brand new single, “AI Nash.”

A cold banger, Youngboy Never Broke Again flexes on the opps as he compares having an array of women to Steve Nash’s jersey number.

Youngboy Never Broke Again has been blessing the streets with new music even after the release of his February project, Still Flexin, Still Steppin. Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Why she dissing on a nigga? I ain’t stuntin’ on a hoe

I got money, I said, I can transform any this hoe

Make a bitch 4KTrey, I’ma loan me a hoe

Cut the grass full of snakes, tell the lawnmower, blow

